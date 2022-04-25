Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.
SLRC opened at $17.25 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
