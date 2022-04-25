Wells Fargo & Company Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $16.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.25 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on SLR Investment in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC opened at $17.25 on Monday. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $728.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.16.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the second quarter worth $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 19.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SLR Investment by 11.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 123,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the third quarter worth $194,000. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.