Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $23.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s previous close.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Capital has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 159,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Ares Capital by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 13,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 26,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

