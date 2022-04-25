Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.23.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A opened at $121.32 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $119.50 and a 1 year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $14,223,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $11,847,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.