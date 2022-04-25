Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Underweight

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $400.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.50.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $402.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $420.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.31. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $347.88 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.