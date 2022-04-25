Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Equal Weight

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HOLX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.93 on Monday. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

