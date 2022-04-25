Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Monday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.71.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ WDC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.11. 38,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,941,874. Western Digital has a one year low of $43.85 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 80,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 69,206 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Western Digital by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $4,651,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,782 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.