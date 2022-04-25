Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN) Director David Grenville Thomas Purchases 63,000 Shares

Westhaven Gold Corp. (CVE:WHN – Get Rating) Director David Grenville Thomas purchased 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,615,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,969,000.

CVE:WHN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,675. Westhaven Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$75.72 million and a P/E ratio of -31.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.49.

Get Westhaven Gold alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Westhaven Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.