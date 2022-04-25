Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37.
Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westwood Holdings Group (WHG)
