Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79. Westwood Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.