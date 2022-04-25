Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,128,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,683,000 after acquiring an additional 388,233 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 20.75%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

