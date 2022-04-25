Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE: WPM) in the last few weeks:

4/22/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

4/21/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$85.00 to C$86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$68.00 to C$75.00.

4/19/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp to C$70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of WPM stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$60.01. 151,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,376. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of C$45.76 and a 12-month high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a current ratio of 8.41.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,280. Also, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 35,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.68, for a total transaction of C$2,123,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,245,767.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 135,751 shares of company stock worth $8,228,933.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.