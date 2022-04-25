Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

WHR opened at $173.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,906,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 141,938 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

