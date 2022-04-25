Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $24.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.43 billion-$22.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.77 billion.

WHR traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,452. Whirlpool has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average is $207.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut Whirlpool to a sell rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $202.57.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,168,000. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 401,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

