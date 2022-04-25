Whirlpool (WHR) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) recently:

4/20/2022 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $205.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2022 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Whirlpool was downgraded by analysts at Cfra to a “sell” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Whirlpool is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Whirlpool is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Whirlpool had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2022 – Whirlpool was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $198.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Whirlpool have outperformed the industry in the past year on robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in fourth-quarter 2021. It reported earnings beat for the 14th straight time in the fourth quarter. Results gained from strong customer demand and the execution of its cost-based pricing initiatives, which led to sales growth. The cost-based price increases executed in every region helped fully offset $1 billion and $500 million of raw material inflation in 2021 and fourth quarter, respectively. The company provided a robust view for 2022. However, raw material inflation, unfavorable currency, marketing investments and supply chain disruptions continued to weigh on margins in the fourth quarter. Management expects raw material inflation to hurt its business by $1-$1.25 billion in 2022, led by higher steel and resin costs.”

Shares of WHR stock traded up $2.28 on Monday, reaching $176.10. 76,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,904. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.52 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.40.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 6.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Whirlpool by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Whirlpool by 130.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 14,191 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,836,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

