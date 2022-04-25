Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.50 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.08.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.49 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.