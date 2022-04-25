Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Whitecap Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.65.
Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter.
Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$10.49 on Monday. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.
Whitecap Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.
