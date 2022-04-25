Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cormark increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Whitecap Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

WCP stock traded down C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,575. The firm has a market cap of C$5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$11.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$785.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

