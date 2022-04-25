Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) to report sales of $127.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Whole Earth Brands reported sales of $105.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full year sales of $533.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $530.04 million to $536.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $555.91 million, with estimates ranging from $548.03 million to $561.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Whole Earth Brands.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREE. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,294,000 after acquiring an additional 215,446 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,759,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,641,000 after purchasing an additional 71,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 35,212 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Whole Earth Brands by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,702,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after buying an additional 996,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Whole Earth Brands by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,149,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after buying an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FREE opened at $7.14 on Monday. Whole Earth Brands has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $296.54 million, a PE ratio of -118.98 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.10.
About Whole Earth Brands (Get Rating)
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
