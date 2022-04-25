William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equifax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.16 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Shares of EFX opened at $203.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 52 week low of $201.41 and a 52 week high of $300.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after acquiring an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

