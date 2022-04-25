William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $7.75 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $7.45.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.80.

POOL opened at $415.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $443.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.11. Pool has a twelve month low of $401.51 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after purchasing an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.