William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.15. William Blair also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

BECN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.22.

BECN opened at $60.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $63.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after purchasing an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

