William Blair Comments on RLI Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RLI in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Get RLI alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.60.

RLI opened at $117.69 on Monday. RLI has a 12 month low of $96.22 and a 12 month high of $119.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 21.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,834 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 455.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RLI (Get Rating)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.