William Blair Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a report released on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $13.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.62. William Blair also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $15.03 EPS.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $980.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VMI stock opened at $264.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 23.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.