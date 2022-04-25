William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. William Blair also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a market cap of $682.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 972.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after buying an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79,387 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

