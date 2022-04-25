William Blair Weighs in on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.41. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $74.10.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,700,000 after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 494,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 175,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

