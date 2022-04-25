William Blair Weighs in on Healthcare Services Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Healthcare Services Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $426.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.96%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.55 and a beta of 0.35. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $32.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after buying an additional 64,440 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 43.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 351,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,140 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.