Williams Companies (WMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Williams Companies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.290-$1.540 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Williams Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $434,694.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,137,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,305,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,025 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 240,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Williams Companies by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 131,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 615.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 85,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 73,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

