Winder Investment Pte Ltd Purchases 32,670 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 32,670 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.21 per share, with a total value of $2,751,140.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,540,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,544,199.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 12,870 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.50 per share, with a total value of $1,087,515.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 18,817 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.40 per share, with a total value of $1,569,337.80.

On Monday, April 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,386 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.14 per share, with a total value of $2,110,592.04.

On Friday, April 8th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 25,673 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.80 per share, with a total value of $2,151,397.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,426 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.89 per share, with a total value of $1,461,867.14.

On Monday, April 4th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 29,015 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.80 per share, with a total value of $2,460,472.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.83 per share, with a total value of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,633,630.80.

SXT stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 687,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,545. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,058,736 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,177,000 after acquiring an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,781,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,455,000 after acquiring an additional 147,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,521,000 after buying an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,971,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

