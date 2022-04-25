Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.38.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $53,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total transaction of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Wingstop stock traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $99.98. 1,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.17. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $97.61 and a 1-year high of $187.35.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.
About Wingstop (Get Rating)
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
