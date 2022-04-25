Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Cut to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WIX. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.12.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $82.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.54. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $70.70 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Wix.com by 78.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,288 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

