WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.83.

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WNS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.13. 4,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,981. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.69 and a 200-day moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.85%. WNS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WNS by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in WNS by 11.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

