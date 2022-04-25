Woodward (WWD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $541.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.08 million. Woodward had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Woodward to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $130.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. TheStreet lowered Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.86.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $8,662,660.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Woodward by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Woodward by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Woodward by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

