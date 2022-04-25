Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $268.00 at KeyCorp

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at KeyCorp from $312.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.37.

Workday stock opened at $206.13 on Monday. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.55 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,061.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.71.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Workday will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $688,093,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after buying an additional 1,546,502 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,255,000 after buying an additional 791,143 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23,072.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,993,000 after buying an additional 598,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after buying an additional 522,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

