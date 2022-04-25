World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $589,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WWE traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.64. 9,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,073. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.36. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.54%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

