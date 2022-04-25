WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WSFS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $41.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 31.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $53,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,706. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,832,000 after buying an additional 1,107,875 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 352.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 672,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,340,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,750,000 after purchasing an additional 296,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 1,293.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 237,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

