WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target Cut to C$180.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WSPOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$197.00 to C$201.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$172.00 to C$186.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Shares of WSPOF remained flat at $$127.41 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $99.67 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average of $134.40.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

