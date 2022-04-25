Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CBRE Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.96.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $73.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.30. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $136.83.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 8.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,078 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 171.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,837 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

