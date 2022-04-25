Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.78.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,446,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,267. The firm has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.88. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy (Get Rating)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.