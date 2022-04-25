Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. National Bank Financial raised Xebec Adsorption from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank started coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF remained flat at $$1.78 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,344. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.84.

Xebec Adsorption Inc designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates through Systems and Support segments. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.