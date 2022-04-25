Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Purchases 1,346,523 Shares

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,346,523 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $22,837,030.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 33,461,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,505,581.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE XRX traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,689,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,940. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $25.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Xerox’s payout ratio is -29.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 1,882.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xerox by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

