Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to post $557.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.85 million. Amedisys reported sales of $537.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.
Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $135.85 on Monday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amedisys (AMED)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.