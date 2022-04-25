Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $557.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to post $557.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $569.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $548.85 million. Amedisys reported sales of $537.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.56.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $135.85 on Monday. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.33 and its 200 day moving average is $154.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.