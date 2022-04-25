Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) to report $1.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year sales of $7.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.38 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on BECN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.22.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $60.05 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $46.62 and a 52 week high of $63.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,840,000 after acquiring an additional 97,685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

