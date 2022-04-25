Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) will announce $181.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $169.85 million and the highest is $192.50 million. Bluegreen Vacations reported sales of $146.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year sales of $819.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $793.66 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $854.07 million, with estimates ranging from $835.54 million to $872.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.90 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 36.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BVH opened at $28.04 on Monday. Bluegreen Vacations has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.74. The stock has a market cap of $601.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

