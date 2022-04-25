Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.75 Million

Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $21.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.40 million and the highest is $22.01 million. CatchMark Timber Trust reported sales of $27.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full-year sales of $82.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $80.91 million to $83.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $85.36 million, with estimates ranging from $81.33 million to $88.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 38.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,219,000 after buying an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 3,327,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,117 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,835,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,865 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 47,886.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,827,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 333,139 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTT opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $12.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.79%.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

