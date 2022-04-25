Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. FirstEnergy posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

NYSE FE traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.01. 5,208,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,046. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

