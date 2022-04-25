Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will announce $83.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.17 million. GrowGeneration reported sales of $90.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full year sales of $426.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $435.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $513.83 million, with estimates ranging from $501.90 million to $522.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GrowGeneration.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GRWG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

GRWG opened at $6.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.06. GrowGeneration has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 29.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 67.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 55,108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 39.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 24.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

