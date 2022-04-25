Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.88. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MOFG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOFG traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.96. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

