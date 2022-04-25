Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.68 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PNM Resources.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.04. 1,054,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,314. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.23%.

About PNM Resources (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNM Resources (PNM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.