Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Equities analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) will post $30.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.17 million and the highest is $30.20 million. Seanergy Maritime reported sales of $20.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $154.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.10 million to $164.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.37 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $168.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

SHIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.75.

Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $169.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Seanergy Maritime has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHIP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 44.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,354,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime (Get Rating)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.