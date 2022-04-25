Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.13 Million

Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) will announce $66.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $66.30 million. Sumo Logic reported sales of $54.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $290.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $291.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $343.89 million, with estimates ranging from $340.22 million to $349.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.31.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $9.66 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $23.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.47.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,423,000 after acquiring an additional 653,842 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 5,433,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 492,080 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,159,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,965,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,104,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 705,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,874,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

