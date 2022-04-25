Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

FTI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,122,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,582. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 43.2% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,075,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 928,500 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 49.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

