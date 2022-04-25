Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.35. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,968. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.65 per share, for a total transaction of $108,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $165,125,000 after purchasing an additional 54,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,598,000 after purchasing an additional 394,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after purchasing an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

